Crazy Viral: Deepika Padukone With Baby Bump Spotted In Pic With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. Deepika has also been shooting for Singham 3 before embracing motherhood. On Tuesday, a picture went viral on Reddit in which Deepika's tiny baby bump can be spotted. In the picture (blurry though), Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen desecnding the stairs. Ranveer Singh can be seen dressed in all white while Deepika wears a pink kurta and denims. Sharing the picture on Reddit, a user captioned it, "In Deepika and Ranveer's recent picture, Deepika's tiny baby bump is quite visible." The Internet also showered love on the picture. A user wrote, "The little bump -May God bless her, them, and their little one, and may they be protected from the evil eyes. And the rumors and speculations about her pregnancy can now be put to rest. She's been spotted, and her baby bump is clearly visible." Another user wrote, "God bless this couple!" Another comment read, "May god bless them." The Reddit users assumed that the picture was clicked at one of their vacations.

Apart from film shoot, Deepika has been keeping herself busy with embroidery session. She shared a picture of her work-in-progress artwork. Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption, "Hopefully I'll be able to share the completed version." Take a look:

Prior to that, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her tan lines and she simply added beach-related emojis. In the comments section, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Sigh #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with a collab post with Ranveer Singh. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasaan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.