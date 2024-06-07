Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's Special Message For 'Cutest, Most Handsomest Man' Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of Bollywood's most adorable couples. The parents-to-be never miss a chance to make each other feel extra special. On Friday, the actress dedicated a cute video to her husband. In a clip shared on Deepika's Instagram Stories, a dog can be seen repeatedly looking at the camera. The text on the video read, “Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he's the cutest, most handsomest man I've ever seen.” Resharing the video, originally posted by a digital creator, Deepika tagged Ranveer and shared a GIF of pink hearts. Too cute, right?

On Monday night, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went out for a dinner date. The couple was joined by Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavani, and Deepika's mother, Ujjala Padukone. They were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The two looked stylish in uber-cool outfits. In one of the viral videos, Ranveer is seen protecting Deepika from fans and photographers.

Check out the video shared by a paparazzi page below:

Before that, Deepika Padukone made us proud by becoming the only Indian to feature in Deadline's list of Global Disruptors 2024. Naturally, Ranveer Singh was on cloud nine. To celebrate the big moment, he shared a picture of Deepika's interview with the publication on Instagram Stories. In the caption, he used a crown emoji and wrote, "Baby Mama got 'em shook, yeaaah." Click here to read in detail.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 in Italy. In February this year, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram. The duo disclosed that the due date is in September.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have appeared together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, and 83. Up next, the couple will share screen space in Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's latest stint was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt.