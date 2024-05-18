Ranveer Singh's Shout Out To Wife Deepika Padukone: 'Baby Mama Got 'Em Shook'

Ranveer Singh pictured with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine. After all, his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, recently achieved another milestone by becoming the only Indian sensation to feature in Deadline's list of Global Disruptors 2024. To celebrate this achievement, the actor has shared a picture of Deepika's interview with the publication on his Instagram Stories. In the caption, Ranveer used a crown emoji and wrote, “Baby Mama got ‘em shook, yeaaah.” Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in Italy. In February this year, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram. They revealed that the due date is September.

In her interview with Deadline, Deepika Padukone talked about her journey of auditioning in the West. She said, "About a decade ago, when I started my journey in the West auditioning, it was a really new process for me because I'd never had to audition. I wasn't a trained actor, and I never went to a fancy acting school - everything that I've learned has been on the job."

"The systems are so different between Hollywood and Bollywood. I think the world has become smaller, and the world has come together and it's really about telling great stories. Whether it's working in Sweden or Bosnia, it's about telling interesting stories that resonate for an audience across the world,” the actress added.

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with the film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. The movie also featured Vin Diesel. Now, the star has signed her second Hollywood film (an untitled cross-cultural rom-com) under her banner – Ka Productions.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Her upcoming film Kalki 2898 - AD will hit the big screens on June 27. The movie also features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Deepika will also appear in Singham Again.