Deepika Padukone On Auditioning For Hollywood Films: 'Never Went To A Fancy Acting School'

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today, in a recent interaction with Deadline, opened up on her journey in films so far, auditioning for roles in Hollywood movies and more. Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut in 2017's xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel, told Deadline, "About a decade ago, when I started my journey in the West auditioning, it was a really new process for me because I'd never had to audition. I wasn't a trained actor, and I never went to a fancy acting school - everything that I've learned has been on the job."

Deepika Padukone, who signed her second Hollywood film (an untitled cross-cultural rom-com) under the banner Ka Productions, spoke about auditioning in Hollywood films and she told Deadline, "The systems are so different between Hollywood and Bollywood. I think the world has become smaller, and the world has come together and it's really about telling great stories. Whether it's working in Sweden or Bosnia, it's about telling interesting stories that resonate for an audience across the world."

"I don't think we've drastically changed anything in India about the way that we work or the kinds of stories that we tell. I think we've always had interesting stories to tell, but I do think that what has changed is that the world has opened up to the idea of the East and to India in particular and I think that's the change - realizing there is a world outside of America," Deepika Padukone added.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year. The actress was seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone also attended the 95th Academy Awards last year, where she was one of the presenters. This year, Deepika attended the BAFTAs as one of the presenters.