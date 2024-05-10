Viral Video Of Deepika Padukone Blocking Camera Deleted After Fans' Outrage

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

You must be living under a rock, if you haven't watched the video of Deepika Padukone blocking a camera. Well, now, the clip has been deleted after enraged fans dropped negative comments on social media. In case you missed it, parents-to-be Ranveer Singh and Deepika were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 8. The soon-to-be mom, who was in no mood to get clicked, blocked the lens with her palm. The video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. The caption read, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a mischievous mood with fans as they get clicked in Mumbai recently.” As soon as the video made its way to Instagram, Deepika's fans requested the paps to respect the couple's privacy. A person wrote, “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn't want it to be photographed?” A fan added, “DP (Deepika Padukone) doesn't seem happy to be papped! Respect her privacy!” A comment read, “Yes, Deepika…that's how Indian media should be treated…enough is enough.” Click here to read in detail.

It's not the first time that Deepika Padukone has expressed reluctance to be photographed by paparazzi. Last year, her husband Ranveer Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra's grand bridal couture show in Mumbai. Deepika, along with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, attended the event to show their support. When the paparazzi attempted to take photos, Deepika said, “Aaplog yahaan allowed nahin hain. Yeh backstage hai, please. [You all are not allowed here. This is backstage please.]”

A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the text: “Deepika Padukone is the best one to undermine the media people and come off looking good. Media and papz always cross the line, better call them off every now and then.”

Watch the video below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. This February, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram, revealing that the due date as September 2024.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter. Her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD will hit the big screens on June 27.