Viral: Deepika Padukone Yells At Paparazzi Taking Pics Of Her At An Event

Image shared by Deepika Padukone. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Exactly a month ago, Deepika Padukone attended Manish Malhotra's grand bridal couture show in Mumbai, in which her husband Ranveer Singh turned showstopper with Alia Bhatt. The fashion show was also attended by Ranveer's mother. Now, a video making rounds on the internet shows Deepika, who is well known for her poise and calm nature, losing her cool backstage after paparazzi tried to click the actress with her mother-in-law. The video, which was shared by one of Deepika's Instagram fan pages, showed the actress standing alongside her mother-in-law. As soon as the Pathaan actress witnessed the flash and cameras going clickety-click, she lost her calm at the shutterbugs and said, “Aaplog yahaan allowed nahin hain. Yeh backstage hai, please. (You all are not allowed here. This is backstage please.)” While sharing the clip, the fan page wrote in the caption, “Deepika Padukone is the best one to undermine the media people and come off looking good. Media and papz always cross the line, better call them off every now and then.”

Fans are going gaga over Deepika Padukone's way of asking the paparazzi to leave. Many fans, in the comments section, lauded the actress for schooling the shutterbugs in the “most graceful way.”

A comment read, “Don't know why people keep forgetting that there is a limit to everything... Why do the media think they can do whatever they want just because they are in a profession like journalism... they are so disrespectful of the rules and feelings of others.”

Another fan commented, “She said it in the most graceful way... other stars of her stature would have lost cool.”

Several reasoned why the actress asked the paparazzi to leave, as a user wrote, “Of course... because the models are there... changing- resting and media are not allowed.”

This comes a few days after Deepika Padukone made headlines for unveiling her first look from her upcoming actioner Fighter. On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Deepika dropped a first-look video from Siddharth Anand's adventure thriller, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, alongside her. The short clip introduces the lead characters of the movie with a new rendition of Vande Mataram being played in the background. Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor are all dressed in uniforms. Deepika shared the clip with the caption, “A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! Fighter in theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. 25th January 2024.”

The makers already unveiled Hrithik Roshan's first look from Fighter back in June.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The actress will be seen in leading roles in Fighter and Kalki 2898-AD. Both projects are expected to hit the theatres next year in January.