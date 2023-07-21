Jab They Hugged: Kajol And Karan Johar Moment From Fashion Show Is Viral And How

Karan Johar hugging Kajol at the event.

Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai on Thursday night and he was well-represented by his close friends from the film industry. The usual suspects included Karan Johar, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor among others. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, stars of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani walked the ramp. Karan Johar, who arrived fashionably late to the event, greeted his longtime friend Kajol with a long hug. The filmmaker also greeted Deepika Padukone, who was cheering for husband Ranveer Singh from the front row.

Kajol and Karan Johar are a part of a close-knit circle, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan. Kajol has also featured in many of Karan Johar's films. The duo have worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan, to name a few.

The dynamics of Karan Johar and Kajol's relationship changed in 2016, during the box office clash of Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn-led Shivaay. Karan Johar even wrote about how his fight with Ajay Devgn hampered his relationship with Kajol in his autobiography, titled An Unsuitable Boy. However, Kajol and Karan brought an end to their prolonged fight and Kajol and Ajay Devgn even made an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 back in 2018.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He also directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Brahmastra, Govinda Naam Mera to name a few.