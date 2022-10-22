Manish Malhotra Shares Diwali Pics With Kajol And Karan Johar: 'Friends Since 1993'

Manish Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

For fashion designer Manish Malhotra, any celebration is “incomplete” without his longtime friends – actress Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar. They have been together since 1993. On Saturday, Manish Malhotra shared a couple of photos from his Diwali Party, which he hosted on Thursday night. It was a star-studded affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Kajol and Karan Johar were also there. The actress wore a peach and black sequin saree while Karan Johar opted for a lime green sherwani. Sharing the photos with his friends, Manish Malhotra wrote: “Friends since 1993 and celebrations are incomplete without them...love and only love for them .. Karan Johar, Kajol.” He also added hashtags such as “Diwali nights,” “friends forever,” “house no 3,” “Diwali celebrations” and “festive time.”

Manish Malhotra has designed costumes for Kajol in many films directed or produced by Karan Johar, such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Kajol was quick to react to Manish Malhotra's post. In the comments section, she wrote: “Friends forever. Love you back.” The designer was all hearts for her comment. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped a red heart icon on his post.

See pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash here:





Manish Malhotra also shared some photos with Kajol and Karan Johar on his Instagram Stories. The actress and the filmmaker look amazing in his designs.

Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday and others as guests. Pictures of Aishwarya with Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor have also gone viral on social media. Check them out here:





Kiara Advani and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also lit up Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party. That's not all. Ananya Panday sparked rumours about dating Aditya Roy Kapur when she posed with him for the paparazzi at the party. See more photos from Manish Malhotra's grand party here.