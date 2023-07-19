For Once, Karan Johar Dressed The Way His Mom Wanted. Kajol's Advice: 'Go Back To The Bling'

Image Instagrammed by Karan Johar. (Courtesy:Lindsay Lohan)

You may like Karan Johar or you may not. But it's hard to ignore his social media posts. Apart from filmmaking, the director is also popular for his sartorial choices. In his latest Instagram post, Karan Johar took a hilarious take on his own fashion game. Following his mother's advice the director opted for a plain black suit but he wanted something more, something "bright". For the context, Karan Johar posted a bunch of pictures of himself, dressed in a black suit. The filmmaker completed the look with nerdy glasses. Karan Johar, in his signature self-deprecating humour, wrote in the caption, "Ma kehti hai "Umar ho gayee hai... dhang ke kapde pehno.... Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sada suit.... ( par dil phir bhi kehta hai ... yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega ). Then he acknowledged the creative people who styled him for the occasion. Karan Johar added in the caption, "styled by a sedate @ekalakhani in a classic @goyalkanika shot by a surprised @sheldon.santos."

Karan Johar's post garnered comments from his colleagues. To start with, Karan's closest friend Kajol. Kajol has re-iterated what many of Karan's followers might be thinking of. Kajol commented, "go back to the bling!" and dropped a few laugh out loud emojis. Make-up artist Mickey Contractor wrote, "Kya baat hai" and dropped a few emojis. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Looking good Karan." Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "On point". Actor Raashii Khanna commented, "Owned it!"

Not only industry insiders, Karan's look received appreciation from the Internet as well. One Instagram user wrote, "Wowwwwww Karan sir very nice looking while another complimented him as "James Bond."

Karan Johar is gearing up for his much-anticipated directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. With this, Karan has been returning to the director's seat after 7 years. Sharing the trailer of the movie, Karan Johar wrote, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July."

The film's cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. After Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie.