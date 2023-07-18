Rocky Aur Rani Kii Vadodara Kahaani : Alia Bhatt Dresses The Part, Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Approves

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy:Alia Bhatt)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fever has gripped the nation, courtesy Alia Bhatt aka Rani and Ranveer Singh aka Rocky who started the promotions for their upcoming movie in a blockbuster way in the city of Vadodara on Monday. Alia Bhatt treated her Instafam to some inside pictures from the ground. Draped in a neon pink saree, Alia Bhatt brought her inner Rani (her character in the movie) to the forefront at the event. She completed her look with big jhumkas and a black bindi. Ranveer Singh looked dapper as he rocked an all-black look. Alia Bhatt shared a reel on Instagram. It shows the frenzy of fans centred around the superstars. In the reel, we can see Ranveer Singh teasing Alia with her jhumkas as the song from the movie What Jhumka plays in the background. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt interacted with fans before the press conference took place. Alia also shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. She captioned the frames, "and so it begins... #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani in Vadodara."

Alia Bhatt's pictures received love from her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor commented on the pictures, "luking gorgeousness" and posted a heart and a love emoji on it. Designer Manish Malhotra, who designed the sarees for Rani in the movie, dropped heart emojis on Alia's post.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

If Rocky and Rani planned a grand event for their fans, would their fans be left behind? They surprised their favourite stars with a bigger arrangement. Around 10,000 students created a human chain of RRKPK (initials of the movie title) using colorful umbrellas to welcome the star cast in Vadodara. The pictures are shared by several fan pages of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Have a look at the picture here:

The trailer of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises a visual treat into Karan Johar's world of glitz, glamour, fun, emotions, pretty location and prettier clothes. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July."

Take a look at the trailer here:

The film's cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. After Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie.