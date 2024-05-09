Viral: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Blocks Pap's Camera. 'Leave Her Alone,' Say Enraged Fans

Deepika Padukone pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their first child together, were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. Now, several videos of the couple are going viral on the Internet. In a clip, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen heading towards their car. But it turns out that soon-to-be-mom was in no mood to get clicked. We say this, as the video shows Deepika blocking the camera with her palm. The video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. The note read, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a mischievous mood with fans as they get clicked in Mumbai recently.” It seems that the video has failed to win hearts online. A few fans, in the comments section, requested paps to maintain their privacy. A comment read, “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn't want it to be photographed?”

Another fan wrote: “DP (Deepika Padukone) doesn't seem happy to be papped! Respect her privacy!”

A few supported Deepika Padukone's action of blocking the camera. A user wrote, “Yes, Deepika…that's how Indian media should be treated…enough is enough.”

Another commented, “Leave her alone during pregnancy. It's her wish to get photographed or not.”

“Stop violating people's privacy for your two seconds of fame,” commented a user.

Before this, a viral photo surfaced on Reddit featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the snapshot, Deepika's subtle baby bump was noticeable as the couple descended a staircase, despite the image being slightly blurred. Sharing the picture on Reddit, a fan captioned it, "In Deepika and Ranveer's recent picture, Deepika's tiny baby bump is quite visible." Needless to say, the internet also showered love on the picture.

A fan wrote, "The little bump -May God bless her, them, and their little one, and may they be protected from the evil eyes. And the rumours and speculations about her pregnancy can now be put to rest. She's been spotted, and her baby bump is clearly visible." Another user commented, "God bless this couple!" Another comment read, "May god bless them." The Reddit users assumed that the photo was clicked at one of their vacations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Additionally, Deepika Padukone will also share the screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasaan in Kalki 2898 AD.