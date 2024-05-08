Deepika Padukone's Piku Memories With Amitabh Bachchan And Irrfan Khan: 'He Loves Telling Everyone How Much I Eat'

Deepika Padukone posted this throwback. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Piku, one of the milestone films in Deepika Padukone's career, has completed 9 years since its release. The film, which hit the big screens on May 8, 2015, is a poignant tale of love and loss with a father-daughter relationship as the central theme. While Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan played the headlining roles, the late Irrfan Khan featured alongside them as a charming friend to Deepika's Piku. Now, as the film turns 9, Deepika has posted a BTS image from the sets. The pic features a crew member holding a plate of food in front of Deepika, Big B and Irrfan. Amitabh Bachchan is talking to Irrfan Khan while pointing at the actress. Deepika, in turn, is watching on with an amused look on her face. Offering context, Deepika wrote in the caption, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat,” and tagged Amitabh Bachchan. She added, “Irrfan, Oh how much we miss you…” with heart emojis. Irrfan Khan died in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Well, Deepika Padukone was not lying when she said that Amitabh Bachchan loves telling people about just how much the actress ate. During one of the promotional interviews for Piku, Deepika Padukone pointed at Big B and said, “He steals my food.” To this, Amitabh Bachchan told the media [in Hindi]: “See, usually, we eat three times a day. Her practice is different. Yeh haar 3-minute mein khana khati hai [She eats every three minutes]. But that is not what's surprising. What is surprising is, where does all the food go? She is thin and fit.”

Last year too, Deepika Padukone shared a similar post celebrating Piku. At the time, she wrote: “It's been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I'd do it in a heartbeat. Irrfan, I miss you! Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi (scriptwriter of Piku), I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas.