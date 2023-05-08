'Irrfan, I Miss You,' Writes Deepika Padukone On 8 Years Of Piku. Aww...

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: varundvn)

It's been eight years since Shoojit Sircar's Piku charmed the audience with its magic on the big screen. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles and opened in theatres on May 8, 2015. Celebrating eight years of Piku, the actress shared three photos from the set of the film and accompanied them with a touching note. The first image shows the trio posing behind a car made of cardboard, followed by a still from the film featuring them. In the third photo, Deepika is seen posing alongside Irrfan and Amitabh Bachchan for a photoshoot. The caption reflected how much Deepika Padukone has been missing Irrfan Khan, who died of cancer on April 29, 2020.

“It's been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people,” wrote Deepika Padukone and added: “And if I could relive this experience all over again, I'd do it in a heartbeat. Irrfan, I miss you! Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi (scriptwriter of Piku), I love you. To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy. #Piku.”

In the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Bhaskor Banerjee's (Amitabh Bachchan) daughter Piku. The duo is joined by Rana (Irrfan Khan) on their journey to their ancestral house in Kolkata from Delhi.

Piku is the only film in which Deepika Padukone worked alongside Irrfan Khan. She, however, had appeared in a special song in his 2009 film Billu.

For Piku, Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor while Juhi Chaturvedi won Best Original Screenplay and Dialogue trophies in 2016. Piku also starred Jisshu Sengupta, Rupsa Banerjee and Akshay Oberoi, among others.

After Piku, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern. They also have Nag Ashwin's Project K lined up. The upcoming film also stars Prabhas in the lead role.