Ranveer Singh Deletes Several Instagram Posts, Among Them Wedding Pics With Deepika Padukone

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been the cynosure of all eyes ever since they were first rumoured to be dating on the sets of Ram Leela in 2012. A dreamy courtship and wedding followed, and earlier this year, the stars announced that they were expecting their first child in September. While everything pointed to a happily ever after, Ranveer Singh's recent social media cleanup has left fans worried because the actor appears to have either deleted or archived their 2018 wedding pictures. The images of the wedding in Italy have been fan-favourites for years now, and their wedding video made headlines once again, last year, when it was released on Koffee With Karan. The removal of the images has left fans worried, with many sharing their concerns in the comments section of the other posts on Ranveer Singh's timeline.

On the latest post on Ranveer Singh's timeline, which is an advert, fans dropped comments such as “Kon kon wedding photo delete dekhne aaya hai? [Who has come here to check if the wedding photos have been deleted]” “Mene suna shadi ki album jalaa dii? [I heard you have burnt the wedding album].” “Who came after hearing that Ranveer deleted his wedding pics,” said another. “Shadi ki photo kaha hai Bhai [ Where are your wedding photos, brother].”

Here are some more loved-up images of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh that still grace his timeline.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made headlines for their relationship in 2023 after the actress was trolled for her candid opinions on contemporary relationships and casual dating. Deepika's honest thoughts of her initial dating days with Ranveer Singh which she shared on the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan faced scrutiny from internet trolls. Deepika Padukone, as always, maintained her characteristic dignified silence. Meanwhile, check out the superstars' relationship timeline here.

For all the DeepVeer fans out here, we leave you with their wedding video, shared by The Wedding Filmer, the celebrity wedding videographer company.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh last headlined Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Deepika Padukone was seen in Fighter.