Taiwanese Beauty Influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu Dies At 36, Husband Pays Emotional Tribute

Popular Taiwanese beauty influencer Liz Lin Ruoyu has died at the age of 36, according to The New York Post. Her husband announced her death on her Instagram page, sharing a heartfelt tribute. Her Instagram account will, however, remain active as a tribute to her legacy, allowing over 144,000 followers to revisit her posts. Her husband described Ms Ruoyu as a girl with a "smile, sunshine, and love", who had a unique and fascinating taste, and was always curious about new things, especially small animals.

On Instagram, her husband wrote, "Liz, she has always been a girl with a smile, sunshine and love. She is always curious about new things, especially about small animals, with infinite gentleness and care; she always has a unique and fascinating taste, always able to use her vision and creativity to add beauty and inspiration to the world."

"On social platforms, she never sees herself as a "KOL' but as a friend to everyone. She always tries her best to respond to every message just because she really cares and really appreciates everyone who supports her," he added. The cause of death has not been made public.

Liz Lin Ruoyu started sharing beauty and lifestyle content in 2012 and gained a following of over 144,000 on Instagram. She was known for her approachable style and built a strong connection with her fans by engaging with them directly in the comments and messages. Ms Ruoyu didn't see herself as an "influencer" but rather as a friend to her audience.

She regularly shared beauty tips and tricks with her loyal fanbase. One of her last posts was a shopping spree video where she tried on various sunglasses. Apart from being a beauty influencer, Liz also pursued a music career, releasing her debut single "Mist" in 2022.

Her untimely death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from friends, fans, and fellow influencers. Her stories were shared by friends like Nancy Tsai, who recalled their 15 years of friendship filled with laughter and support through life's ups and downs.