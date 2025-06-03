Taiwan Makeup Influencer Who Regularly Ate Lipstick, Blush In Videos Dies At 24

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Taiwanese beauty influencer, known as Guava Beauty, has died at age 24. She gained over 12,000 followers with her unique makeup mukbang videos. Her death on May 24 has raised questions about potential causes, including poisoning.

A Taiwanese beauty influencer, known for her "make-up mukbang" videos where she'd eat cosmetics like lipsticks, blushes, and face masks, has died at 24. According to the South China Morning Post, the influencer known online as Guava Beauty had gained a following of over 12,000 on her platform with her unique content, often featuring her consuming lipsticks, blushes and other makeup products. Her death, announced on May 24, has sparked speculation about the cause, with some suspecting poisoning from consuming chemical-laden products and others suggesting a heart attack.

In one of her videos, she applied a jelly-like blush to her cheeks and lips, then used a fork to put it in her mouth and chew it, describing it as "crispy, kind of like agar jelly," but admitted it tasted terrible. This behaviour sparked concern among followers, with many criticising her for dangerously consuming chemical-laden cosmetics. Others were concerned that they could mislead her audience, particularly younger viewers, into thinking cosmetics are safe to consume.

Her death was announced by her family on her social media account with a heartfelt statement, mentioning that she "had always persevered through life's hardships". The statement revealed that she died on May 24, 2025, after battling a sudden illness, although the exact cause of death remains unknown.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our treasured girl of beauty-product mukbangs, Guava Beauty, put down her brushes and flew off to start a new channel in heaven on May 24, 2025. Thank you to everyone who ever liked, commented, and laughed with her. She truly cherished it all. Maybe when we meet again, she will be unboxing angel-exclusive make-up for her celestial mukbang," the statement read.

The announcement was met with shock and disbelief in mainland China and Taiwan.

Notably, Mukbang content enjoys massive popularity in China and throughout Asia, offering viewers psychological comfort and relaxation through influencers' eccentric personalities or theatrical expressions. Many fans, particularly young women, tune in to vicariously savour foods they avoid due to dieting, health concerns, or guilt.