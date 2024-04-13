On Deepika Padukone's New Post, Ranveer Singh Dropped This Comment

Ranveer Singh pictured with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hands down one of the most beloved Bollywood couples. From dropping adorable comments under each other's posts to celebrating achievements together, the two are pure goals. Oh, and, when the actress, on Friday, shared a picture on Instagram, Ranveer couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment under it. In the photo, Deepika is seen showing her tan in a grey tank top. Her hair is tied up in a signature bun. Don't miss her subtle smile. In her caption, the star used no words but dropped sea and Sun emojis, hinting at their beachy babymoon escapade. Replying to the post, Ranveer said, “*Sigh* #TakeMeBack to the Slow Life.” He also added a sun and pink heart emoji. Adorable, did we hear?

It is not the first time that Ranveer Singh has set husband goals by leaving a reaction to Deepika Padukone's post. Last month, the actress posted a picture from her salon session. As per Ranveer, the actress looked “cute.”

Check out the post below:

In February, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Their post revealed that the due date is in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in November 2018. In October last year, the couple arrived as guests on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. Sharing the story behind the wedding proposal, Ranveer said, “So Ram-Leela happened and we were in this (dating phase). At one point, when I felt right I decided she was the one. So I thought before anything can happen just put a ring on it. I was in Cahoots with my sister and mom, acquiring the ring. We were going on a holiday and I decided that I'd propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring. And, my folks were like, Are you going to propose? You don't want to consult her parents? I didn't have that degree or maturity back then. I was like, No, I'm marrying her so I'll ask her. So we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Cirkus.