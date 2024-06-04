About Last Night: Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Dinner Date With Family

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were dressed in their casual best

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are all set to welcome their first child, stepped out for a dinner date on Monday night. They were accompanied by Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavani and Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone. They were pictured outside an eatery in Mumbai. This marks the actress' third outing in a row. The couple were dressed in their casual best.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a red gingham shirt dress and a cool pair of glasses. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a white shirt teamed with blue jeans. He completed his look with a baseball cap. In one of the viral videos, the actor is seen helping Deepika through the bustling crowd. He also tried to shield her from their fans and photographers.

Take a look at the viral video.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked on films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, and 83. They are set to reunite again for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where Deepika will portray Lady Singham alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's preparing for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's upcoming projects include Farhan Akhtar's reboot of Don alongside Kiara Advani. Recently, he exited Prashanth Neel's Rakshas due to creative differences.