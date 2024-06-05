Kalki 2898 - AD Poster: A New World Awaits Prabhas

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 - AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

The makers of Kalki 2898 - AD released a brand new poster from the film on Wednesday and it features the film's lead actor Prabhas. The poster features Prabhas standing amid a dusty city in all his armour. The text on the poster reads, "Everything is about to change." The poster also mentioned when the trailer will be out - June 10. The caption on the post read, "A new world awaits. Kalki 2898 AD trailer on June 10th." Kalki 2898 - AD showcases a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan represent the forces that unite to end the darkness of the world.

Check out the poster of Kalki 2898 - AD here:

In April, the makers shared a poster featuring Big B, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone. The caption on the poster read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024." This is the poster we are talking about:

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.