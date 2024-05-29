Prabhas Says His Film Kalki 2898 - AD Is 'Made For International Audiences'

Image instagrammed by Prabhas. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Prabhas, who will next be seen in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Kalki 2898 - AD, has recently in an interview with Deadline, said that the film is "made for international audiences." In the interview, Prabhas said, “The whole film is made for international audiences. That's why it's the highest budget and we've got the best actors in the country.” He further talked about being called as a pan-Indian star and said, "We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian'. That doesn't really affect me but it's a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now.”

At the the grand event of Kalki 2898 - AD on Wednesday, Prabhas was the sole star from the cast that attended. Kalki 2898 - AD showcases a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan represent the forces that unite to end the darkness of the world. The makers of Kalki 2898 - AD shared photos of Prabhas from the event on social media and they captioned it, "Rebel Star Prabhas at Bujji x Bhairava event." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.