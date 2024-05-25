Kalki 2898 AD: Naga Chaitanya Meets AI-Powered Car Bujji - 'I'm Still In Shock'

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vyajayanthimovies)

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated projects of 2024. Even before its release, the movie has managed to strike all the right chords – debut at Comic-Con, San Diego, intriguing posters featuring Amitabh Bachchan's character, and most recently, the release of a video showcasing a futuristic vehicle called Bujji. In the film, this motorcar belongs to Prabhas' character Bhairava. The AI-powered car assists Bhairava in his endeavours and is one of his closest allies. Guess who recently had the pleasure of meeting Bujji? None other than Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. The South star had a blast driving it. In a video shared by the makers of Kalki 2898 AD on X (formerly known as Twitter), Naga Chaitanya can be heard saying, “I am still in shock. You have broken all rules of engineering.” The caption read, “Look who's met #Bujji... Naga Chaitanya, hope you had a fantastic time.”

Resharing the video, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “This was nothing like I've ever imagined .. hats off to the entire team for translating this vision into reality .. truly an engineering marvel. Had a great time chilling with Bujji.”

In case you missed it, the teaser video dedicated to Bujji features the high-tech vehicle speaking in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The video revolves around Prabhas' character Bhairava trying to persuade Bujji to support his strategies in battle. After making sarcastic remarks, Bujji ultimately agrees to back Bhairava.

In a humorous exchange, Bhairava urges Bujji to stay positive for just one day, to which Bujji bluntly responds, "No, let's go back." Despite their banter, it's clear that Bujji always supports Bhairava. The teaser concludes with Bhairava expressing his affection, saying, "Love you Bujji," to which Bujji nonchalantly replies, "It's ok."

Bujji was exclusively created for Kalki 2898 AD. The mythology-inspired sci-fi film will be released on June 27. Apart from Prabhas. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani will also be seen in key roles the movie.