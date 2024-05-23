Kalki 2898 - AD: Prabhas' Shout Out To Co-Star Deepika Padukone

A poster of Kalki 2898 - AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

At the the grand event of Kalki 2898 - AD on Wednesday, Prabhas was the sole star from the cast that attended. The actor, however, did talk abut his co-star Deepika Padukone briefly. In a video from the event, shared by a fan page, Prabhas says, "Deepika, the most gorgeous beautiful, superstar, international films, international ads. We are lucky to have you in the film. Thank you so much Deepika (sic)." Kalki 2898 - AD showcases a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan represent the forces that unite to end the darkness of the world.

A snippet from the event was shared by a fan page dedicated to Deepika Padukone on X. Take a look at the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 - AD shared photos of Prabhas from the event on social media and they captioned it, "Rebel Star Prabhas at Bujji x Bhairava event." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.