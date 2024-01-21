Naga Chaitanya Reviews Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man: 'Goosebump Moments Throughout'

Naga Chaitanya at an event

The latest celeb to heap praises on the recently released film Hanu-Man is Naga Chaitanya. The Dhootha actor on Sunday treated his fans and followers on X (previously known as Twitter) to his review of the film. He wrote, "Congrats @PrasanthVarma for the blockbuster #Hanuman such new age writing and conceptualizing , goosebump moments throughout .. you have me invested in your universe ! Amazing performance @tejasajja123 played the character with superb conviction .. also @varusarath5@Actor_Amritha @VinayRai1809 and @Niran_Reddy for believing in this .. cheers to the entire team."

See his review below:

Congrats @PrasanthVarma for the blockbuster #Hanuman such new age writing and conceptualizing , goosebump moments throughout .. you have me invested in your universe !

Amazing performance @tejasajja123 played the character with superb conviction .. also @varusarath5… — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 21, 2024

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu also reviewed the film. In her review, she wrote, "The best kind of movies are those that make us feel like a kid again. The exciting visuals, cinematic highs, humour and magic all tied together with some amazing music, visuals and performances. This is the wizardry that Hanuman has unleashed on the big screen . Thank you for this @prasanthvarmaofficial Can't wait to see the next chapters of your universe unfold."

On Teja Sajja's performance, Samantha wrote, "Teja sajja, boy did u surprise me … your comic timing, your innocence and amazing all-round performance as Hanumanthu was the heart of the film . The music and the vfx tied this amazing package so beautifully that it left me wanting more. Congratulations to the stellar cast @varusarathkumar.”

See what Samantha Ruth Prabu posted:

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man is having a good run at the box office. Having successfully completed its first week in theatres, the film, headlined by Teja Sajja, continues to perform strongly on the ninth day. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹ 14.25 crore for all languages. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collection update on X for the film's eighth day collection. He wrote, “Hanu-Man gains momentum as it enters Week 2… In fact, business on Day 8 [second Friday] is higher than Day 7.” Providing details about the numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Friday: ₹2.05 crore. Total: ₹24.97 crore. #India biz. Note: Hindi version. Box office Telugu version in North India [Week 2]: Friday: ₹9 lakh. Total: ₹1.86 crore.”

Apart from Teja Sajja, Hanu-Man features Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Deepak Shetty and Vennela Kishore in important roles.