Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Expecting First Child After Five Months Of Marriage? Here's What We Know

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya married on December 4

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Expecting First Child After Five Months Of Marriage? Here's What We Know
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Five months after their intimate Telugu-style wedding, rumours have begun circulating about a possible pregnancy for actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. 

The speculation gained momentum after Sobhita appeared at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, wearing a saree that some believed was styled to conceal a baby bump. Her recent choice of loose-fitting outfits further fuelled the buzz.

However, a source close to the development has dismissed the rumours. Speaking to ETimes, the source said, "She wore anti-fit, not maternity. It's amazing how a change in silhouette can birth a whole new storyline."

The couple, who have kept their relationship largely private, first connected after an Instagram interaction led to conversations and a shared love for the Telugu language. They got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, and married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in the presence of close friends and family.

Their wedding came three years after Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announced in October 2021.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya, Naga Chaitanya
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now