Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Expecting First Child After Five Months Of Marriage? Here's What We Know

Five months after their intimate Telugu-style wedding, rumours have begun circulating about a possible pregnancy for actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya.

The speculation gained momentum after Sobhita appeared at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, wearing a saree that some believed was styled to conceal a baby bump. Her recent choice of loose-fitting outfits further fuelled the buzz.

However, a source close to the development has dismissed the rumours. Speaking to ETimes, the source said, "She wore anti-fit, not maternity. It's amazing how a change in silhouette can birth a whole new storyline."

The couple, who have kept their relationship largely private, first connected after an Instagram interaction led to conversations and a shared love for the Telugu language. They got engaged in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, and married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in the presence of close friends and family.

Their wedding came three years after Naga Chaitanya's separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announced in October 2021.