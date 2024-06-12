Alia Bhatt On Deepika Padukone, Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 - AD Trailer: 'This Looks Unreal'

The cast of Kalki 2898 - AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 - AD trailer released earlier this week and it has been trending a great deal on social media. Kalki 2898 - AD boasts of a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani and it showcases a dystopian world. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Alia Bhatt, on Wednesday, gave the film a big shout out. On her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt posted the film's trailer and she wrote, "This looks unreal."

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

On the work front, last year Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actress will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.