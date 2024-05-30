Blackout Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover And Mouni Roy In A Twisted Ride

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up your seatbelts for an adventurous journey that is the trailer of Blackout. The trailer, which released on Thursday, begins with a major blackout in Pune. Vikrant Massey gets involved in an accident, where he struck gold (literally). Enter Sunil Grover - he says he wants to help Vikrant but of course he has a few conditions. He wants half the share. They are joined by two aspiring influencers. Wait, there is more to this twisty helluva ride - Mouni Roy. This is going to be one crazy ride. The trailer ends with glimpses of Jisshu Sengupta, trying to shoot Vikrant and gang.

Check out the trailer of Blackout here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film's lead actor Vikrant Massey wrote, "Ek normal Safar ko Suffer banana koi humse sikhe." Blackout trailer out now."

Take a look at Vikrant Massey's post here:

Blackout also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane, Saurabh Dilip Ghadge, Ruhani Sharma, Anantvijay Joshi, Prasad Oak, Chhaya Raghunath Kadam, Sooraj Pops, Kelly Dorji. The film has been written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar and it has been co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari. It will be streaming on Jio Cinema from June 7.

Speaking of the crime thriller comedy, Vikrant Massey said, "I am thrilled. This film pushes the boundaries of storytelling, and I believe viewers will be captivated by its unique narrative." Co-star Sunil Grover added, "Working on 'Blackout' was an extraordinary experience. The film offers a perfect blend of suspense and drama that will keep audiences hooked from start to finish. I can't wait for the world to see it," stated news agency ANI.