What Is "Scarf Challenge"? 12-Year-Old In UK Reportedly Dies Attempting A Dare

A family was left devastated after a 12-year-old boy died, reportedly attempting a dangerous social media challenge known as the "scarf challenge", a variation of TikTok's deadly "blackout challenge", Metro reported.

What Is "Scarf Challenge"?

The boy named Sebastian hailed from Castleford, West Yorkshire. He was at home celebrating his younger brother's First Holy Communion when he reportedly attempted the infamous challenge, which involves choking oneself to induce a brief euphoria, which can lead to brain damage or death.

The emergency services were called to the house at 6:06 pm (local time) on June 27, and despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The West Yorkshire Police are investigating the circumstances of Sebastian's death, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

Also Read | US Woman Reveals How ChatGPT Helped Her Pay Off $23,000 Debt: "No Financial Hack"

The family is urging other parents to be vigilant about their children's online activities and to have open conversations with them about the dangers of social media challenges. They emphasised that the online world can be just as dangerous as the real one.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sebastian's family, which has raised over $4,300. The campaign aims to help with funeral expenses, psychological support and daily costs.

The GoFundMe page reads, "A boy full of dreams, passion, and incredible talent. He taught himself to play the guitar and keyboard, and he loved to draw. Always smiling, kind, and full of joy - everyone who met him was touched by his gentle spirit."

Also Read | Did Meta Offer $100m Signing Bonus? Ex-OpenAI Employee Replies To Sam Altman's Claim

"He had loving parents who did everything they could to give him a safe and happy childhood. They would have given him the stars. Sadly, one brief moment changed everything. A dangerous internet challenge took his life," it added.

This incident follows similar cases in the past where children have died attempting the "blackout challenge". The parents of four British teenagers who died in 2022 have filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the platform's algorithm promoted harmful content to their children.