TikTok Trend Alert: Why Shaving Your Eyelashes For "Masculinity" Is A Bad Idea

A viral TikTok trend has men shaving their eyelashes, believing it enhances their masculinity. However, experts warn that this practice poses significant health risks, including eye irritation, infection, and increased blinking. Eyelashes serve crucial functions, such as protecting the eyes from dust, debris, and chemicals, and aiding in social communication.

The idea that men naturally have shorter eyelashes than women is a cultural construct, not based in biology. Eyelash length and thickness are determined by genetics, and removing them can lead to discomfort and increased risk of infection. If shaved, eyelashes will grow back at an average rate of 0.12mm per day, but improper hygiene can lead to complications like blepharitis or conjunctivitis.

Using sharp blades near your eyes risks injury to the eyelid or cornea. Unsterile blades can cause infections like blepharitis or conjunctivitis ("pink eye"). It's crucial to ensure cleanliness to prevent complications when handling objects near the eyes, given their delicate nature.

Societal beauty standards and media portrayals contribute to perceptions of sex and gender differences in eyelashes.

A 2023 US study of 319 people from diverse backgrounds found that both men (142) and women (177) agreed: female faces with short or no eyelashes were considered the least attractive, across all ethnicities.

In reality, all bodies and features are naturally diverse, and personal choices about appearance should be respected without judgement. However, it's essential to acknowledge the health risks associated with altering one's body.