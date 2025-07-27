How Safe Are Your Eyes From Smartphone Light? What Studies Say

Do smartphones affect your eyes? The majority of studies say yes, the smartphone light, particularly blue light, can potentially harm your eyes. Prolonged exposure to blue light has been linked to various issues, including strain in eyes, sleep disruption and retinal damage.

Dry eyes, blurred vision and headaches happen because of extended screen time. It also causes suppressed melatonin production, affecting sleep patterns. Such exposure has a potential risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

Notably, the amount of blue light released from smartphone screens is relatively tiny. A 2014 study from Harvard, which talks about the blue-light screen, remains the best evidence for light-emitting devices affecting sleep. The oft-cited study found that sleep gets delayed by an average of 10 minutes due to screen use before bed.

However, some experts think it's not much. "The evidence for smartphone use near bedtime affecting sleep and circadian rhythms isn't great," Stuart Peirson, a professor of circadian neuroscience at Oxford University, said as quoted by WIRED.

But many experts advise not to use mobile phones before bed, or reduce the screen time overall. According to a vision study by the US-based National Eye Institute, children are more at risk than adults because their eyes absorb more blue light from digital devices.

Constant scrolling can distract a person and may stimulate the brain and delay REM sleep. A study revealed that mobile phone addiction is similar to substance addiction when it comes to its impact on brain activity. The study noted that those who were addicted to their phones showed higher levels of anxiety. They also had trouble focusing on tasks when not having their phones.

8 Tips To Protect Your Eyes

Screen Settings: Lower brightness, use warmer colour temperatures, and enable night mode.

The 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and focus on something 20 feet away.

Blue Light Filters: Enable built-in filters or download apps like Twilight, Flux, or Night Shift.

Maintain Proper Distance: Hold your phone at least 16-18 inches away from your eyes.

Blink Regularly: Make a conscious effort to blink while using your phone.

Wear Blue Light Glasses: Consider glasses that filter out blue light for added protection.

Regular Eye Exams: Schedule check-ups to monitor your eye health.

Text Size and Glare: Adjust text size and reduce glare to minimise eye strain.

Use of Phone in Dark Rooms: Avoid using your phone in dark rooms or with harsh lighting. Take breaks and prioritise eye care practices.