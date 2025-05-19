No Apps, No Notifications: US Startup's 'Fake' Phones Spark Buzz Online

In a bid to combat phone addiction, a startup called Methaphone has introduced a unique solution in the US market - a fake phone designed to mimic the shape and weight of a real smartphone. This minimalist device, priced at $20, features a smooth, empty surface that allows users to mimic scrolling motions without accessing any digital content.

This device first came to attention after a viral TikTok video showed a woman seemingly scrolling on a piece of glass, sparking speculation about a "new Nokia transparent phone." However, it was later revealed that the object was a "methaphone", a clear acrylic slab shaped like an iPhone to help combat phone addiction, Gulf News reported. Made from durable, transparent acrylic, it replicates the weight and contours of a modern phone, offering a tactile experience for those looking to curb their screen time.

When users feel the urge to reach for their phone, they can grab the Methaphone instead and engage in a simulated scrolling motion. This can help users become more aware of their phone usage habits and gradually reduce their dependence on their devices.

Here's the video:

“My friend is the inventor and creator of this. If we're so addicted to our phones, could you reduce that dependency by giving someone something that feels like a phone, just without the tech? Something that still fits in your pocket, still feels familiar?'' Instagram user CatGPT explained in a video.

"Honestly, have I used my phone less since I started carrying this around? Probably not. But it's sparked conversations, and that's what really matters," she added.

How it Works:

Tactile Experience: The Methaphone provides a tactile experience similar to holding a real smartphone, allowing users to satisfy their urge to check their phone.

Anxiety Reduction: By using the Methaphone, users can allegedly reduce anxiety and break the habit of compulsively checking their screens.

Mindfulness: The device encourages users to be more mindful of their phone usage and develop healthier habits.

The methaphone concept challenges users to rethink their phone habits by replacing digital interactions with a physical, screen-free experience. This psychological experiment encourages users to reflect on their behaviour and consider the impact of devices on their lives.

The viral video has ignited debates about digital wellness, with some users praising the Methaphone as a clever way to disconnect, while others expressed disappointment that it wasn't a real transparent phone.



