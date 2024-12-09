China Woman Stays Calm Without Phone For 8 Hours In Unique Contest, Wins $1,400

A Chinese woman, surnamed Dong, has made headlines for winning a unique competition where she abstained from using her mobile phone for eight hours without showing signs of anxiety. Dong, a sales manager at a finance firm, emerged victorious among ten contestants, taking home a prize of 10,000 yuan (approximately Rs 1,16,820), South China Morning Post reported.

The competition, sponsored by an undisclosed organization in Chongqing, southwestern China, required participants to surrender their electronic devices and adhere to strict rules while spending eight hours on a designated bed. The challenge was designed to highlight the growing dependence on technology and encourage people to embrace mindfulness and digital detox practices.

Contestants were allowed to leave their beds only for brief toilet breaks, limited to five minutes each. A quota was set for the total time spent away from their beds during the eight hours. Meals and drinks were provided, but participants had to consume them in bed. The rules also prohibited contestants from using their mobile phones, falling into a deep sleep, or exhibiting anxiety. To monitor their sleep quality and anxiety levels, contestants wore wrist straps throughout the competition. To pass the time, contestants were allowed to read books or rest with their eyes closed.

Dong reportedly managed this feat with ease, stating that she is accustomed to minimal phone usage in her daily life. She scored an impressive 88.99 out of 100, earning her a 10,000-yuan prize. Dong's strategy of wearing pyjamas and focusing on relaxation paid off, earning her the nickname "pyjama sister" on social media. Her everyday habits, which include tutoring her child instead of mindlessly browsing her phone, also contributed to her success.

The competition sparked widespread interest on Chinese social media, with many users expressing curiosity and amusement. One user wrote, "I want to join the competition. It seems so interesting and not challenging at all."

Another commented, "My grandma could win the top prize."