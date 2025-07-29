China's 'Muscular Doctor' Handles 600 Corpses, Breaks Stereotypes And Lifts 120 Kg

A female forensic doctor in China has gone viral for her strong physique and determination to break stereotypes in the medical field, according to The South China Morning Post.

Yanyan, 26, is the first female forensic pathologist working in a forensic laboratory in Chongqing municipality, southwestern China. Over the past three years, she has examined more than 600 bodies, handling sudden or suspicious death cases since graduating from Chongqing Medical University with a degree in forensic medicine.

Known for her impressive strength, Yanyan can deadlift 120 kg, operate a chainsaw with one hand, and perform a craniotomy in just three minutes. She says her fitness training helps her better manage the physical demands of her job, which often involves moving bodies weighing up to 150 kg, according to SCMP.

Yanyan also runs a social media account with 14,000 followers, where she shares fitness routines and insights into her work. Her goal is to challenge public and industry views that often consider women too weak for the job or unsuited for night shifts and frequent travel.

She noted that discrimination still exists in the field, with some institutions preferring male candidates. Additionally, people sometimes react negatively to her profession, even refusing to shake hands after learning what she does.

Despite this, Yanyan remains committed to her work, saying she brings "justice to the dead" and "peace to their families." Her husband, who also enjoys fitness, and both families support her career. Yanyan says her experiences remind her of life's fragility and encourage people to cherish every moment.