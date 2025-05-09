TikTok's 'Chromebook Challenge' Sparks School Laptop Fires In US, Prompting Safety Concerns

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A new TikTok challenge is leading students to damage school Chromebooks. Participants insert objects into USB ports, causing smoking and fires. Fire officials warn that lithium batteries may explode, risking injury.

Social media challenges have long posed risks to young users, with some tragically resulting in participant deaths. Now, a new trend-predominantly popular on TikTok-is gaining traction, particularly in the US, and is proving to be dangerously hazardous.

According to NBC News, a dangerous TikTok challenge is prompting students to tamper with their school-issued Chromebooks, causing the devices to smoke or even catch fire-forcing some schools to evacuate.

Participants insert objects like pencils or paper clips into the USB ports, leading to short circuits and, in some cases, toxic smoke or small fires. Fire officials have also warned that lithium batteries in these devices could explode, posing a serious risk of injury. Prince George's County Public Schools has reported up to 10 such incidents.

"In addition to posing serious safety hazards, these actions can lead to costly repairs and disciplinary consequences," PGCPS said in a statement. "We have seen a few incidents related to the Chromebook challenge in our district. We are actively monitoring this trend and have informed our community about the risks."

Loudoun County Public Schools reported a significant increase in the number of student-issued devices needing repairs - a sign that some students could be accepting the challenge.

"Kids can see this as just a joke or harmless prank, but this is something that could lead to a really dangerous situation and just want to keep our kids safe," Dan Adams of LCPS told NBC News.

Because the computers belong to the school system, parents could have to pay for the devices repaired or replaced.

TikTok said the videos are not unique to its platform. It said it has blocked certain search terms such as "Chromebook challenge."