After Rajasthan School Tragedy, Education Ministry's Safety Audit Push

New Delhi: Ministry of Education issues a safety advisory for schools taking note of the incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district wherein a portion of a government school building collapsed killing seven children and leaving 27 others injured.

In the advisory to all Chief Secretaries of states, the ministry has called for immediate implementation of comprehensive school safety protocols. The letter underscores the critical need to prevent infrastructure failures and safety oversights that have resulted in injury and the untimely loss of young lives.

Referencing the 'Guidelines on School Safety and Security' (2021) and the 'National Disaster Management Guidelines on School Safety' by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA, 2016), the circular outlines a five-point action plan designed to fortify safety infrastructure and raise preparedness levels in educational institutions.

The first directive focuses on preventive safety measures mandating that all schools and public facilities used by children undergo safety audits. These audits must align with national safety codes and disaster management frameworks, specifically assessing fire safety systems, emergency exits, and the integrity of electrical wiring.

The Ministry of Education talked about the issue of safety advisory for schools on X.com (formerly known as twitter).

The Ministry of Education has issued a directive to all States and Union Territories to take urgent steps to ensure the student safety and well-being. This includes mandatory safety audits of schools and child-related facilities as per national safety codes, training for staff… — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 26, 2025

Secondly, the directive stresses awareness and training. It emphasizes regular training of both staff and students in emergency protocols, including evacuation drills, first aid, and safety measures. It calls for strengthened collaboration with local emergency services such as NDMA, fire departments, and medical agencies.

Addressing the mental health aspect of safety, the third recommendation promotes psychosocial well-being, urging institutions to provide counselling services, peer-support networks, and community engagement to ensure emotional security alongside physical safety.

As per sources in the ministry, a critical component introduced is a robust reporting mechanism. Under this, any near-miss or potentially harmful incident involving children must be reported within 24 hours to the appropriate State or UT authorities. Strict accountability would be taken in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act.

The advisory issued by the ministry also highlights public responsibility by encouraging parents, guardians, and community leaders to remain vigilant and report unsafe conditions in schools, public spaces, or student transportation.

In a firm closing statement, the Ministry has urged all Education Departments, School Boards, and affiliated authorities to act "without delay" in implementing the measures. It reiterates the collective responsibility to ensure that "no child or youth is put at risk due to preventable circumstances."