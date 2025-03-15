Ministry Of Education Launches PM Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors

The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education has launched PM-YUVA 3.0 -Prime Minister's Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors. The Author Mentorship programme aims to train young and budding authors below 30 years of age to promote reading, writing and book culture in the country.



The PM YUVA 3.0 scheme is being launched after the significant impact of the first two editions of PM-YUVA Scheme with large scale participation from young and budding authors in 22 different Indian languages and English. A total of 50 authors will be selected through an All India Contest to be conducted through https://www.mygov.in/

Interested candidates can send their proposals until April 10, 2025. The announcement of the scheme was made on March 11, 2025. The received proposals would be evaluated in April 2025. The list of selected authors will be announced in May- June 2025. The young authors will be trained by eminent authors/mentors from June 30, 2025 to December 30, 2025.



This scheme will help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge system.



PM-YUVA 3.0 intends to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generation of writers on the following themes:

1) Contribution of Indian Diaspora in Nation Building.

2) Indian Knowledge System

3) Makers of Modern India (1950-2025) in an innovative and creative manner.

The National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education as the Implementing Agency, will ensure phase-wise execution of the scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship. The books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India, and translated into other Indian languages, fostering cultural and literary exchange while promoting 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The selected young authors will engage with esteemed writers, participate in literary festivals, and contribute to a diverse body of work that reflects India's rich heritage and contemporary progress.

The scheme aims to cultivate a new generation of writers who can articulate the contributions of the Indian diaspora in nation-building, highlighting their peaceful integration and influence across political, economic, and socio-cultural spheres. It will also emphasise on the role of Indian Knowledge System in preserving historical wisdom, generating new opportunities, and synthesising indigenous knowledge for national development.

