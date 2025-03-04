Ministry Of Education Hiring Director For Central Institute Of Indian Languages

Ministry of Education is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Director, Central lnstitute of lndian Languages, Mysuru. The candidate selected for appointment will be treated on deputation and will be governed as per extent rules of the Government of lndia.

Salary

The selected candidate will be entitled for a Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 1,44,200- 2,18,200).

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation (including short term contract) will not be exceeding 58 years as on the closing dote of the receipt of applications.

Educational qualification

Candidates possessing the following educational qualification and experience will be eligible to apply:

i) Post Graduate degree in any lndian language specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution with doctorate degree in linguistics or applied linguistics or anthropological linguistics or socio linguistics or computational linguistics in one of the lndian languages (with focus on language analysis) from a recognised university or institute; or Doctorate in any lndian language specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution with one paper in linguistics of Post Graduate level from a recognised University or institute; or Doctorate in any lndian language specified in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution with Post Graduate Diploma in linguistic at Posi Graduate from a recognised institute.

(ii) ten years of experience of teaching of PG level in a recognised institute or University out of which three years of administrative experience in any educational institution.

Candidates fulfilling the following criteria will be desirable for the post:

i) Published research work in linguistic or languages.

(ii) Studied more thon one lndian language as a subject at senior secondary level.

(iii) Knowledge of Sanskrit or any other lndian language, other than main subject.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the applications by April. The detailed information are available on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

