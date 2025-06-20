Ministry Of Education Forms 9-Member Committee To Address Coaching Dependency Among Students

Education Committee: In a significant move aimed at reforming the education ecosystem, the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education has constituted a 9-member expert committee to address the growing concerns around students' reliance on coaching centers. The initiative seeks to identify systemic gaps and recommend actionable strategies to reduce coaching dependency and enhance the quality of formal education.

Committee Composition

The committee will be chaired by Vinet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education and include the following members:

Chairman, CBSE

Joint Secretary (Institutional), Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL)

Representative from IIT Madras

Representative from NIT Tiruchirappalli

Representative from IIT Kanpur

Representative from NCERT

Joint Secretary (HE), Department of Higher Education - Member Secretary, and

Principals of schools, one each from:

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Navodaya Vidyalaya

A Private School (to be nominated by Secretary, DoSEL)

Key Areas of Focus-

The committee will undertake a comprehensive review of the following:

Identifying gaps in the current school education system that lead students to seek external coaching.

Evaluating the role and impact of formative assessments at both school and higher education levels.

Analyzing the rising demand for quality higher education and the challenges posed by limited seats in premier institutions.

Assessing career awareness among students and parents regarding diverse pathways beyond traditional options.

Studying the fairness and effectiveness of competitive entrance examinations.

Reviewing marketing and advertising practices of coaching centers.

Examining the accessibility and impact of career counseling services in schools and colleges.

The committee will submit monthly progress reports to the Union Minister of Education, ensuring consistent monitoring of the recommendations and actions taken.

This initiative marks a pivotal step toward ensuring a more equitable, stress-free, and quality-driven education framework for students across the country.