Blackout Teaser: Vikrant Massey Promises To Tickle Funny Bones In Twisted Black Comedy

A still from the teaser. (courtesy: vikrantmassey)

After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has several intriguing projects lined up. One of his upcoming films is a black comedy thriller titled Blackout, directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar. The makers of the film recently dropped its teaser. The film features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Sunil Grover, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The teaser begins with a voiceover stating, “Main samay hoon aur aaj main yeh batane aaya hoon ki tumhara waqt badalne wala hai (I am time and i came to tell you that your time is about to change.” We then see Vikrant Massey's character involved in an accident, colliding with a truck full of money and jewels.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Vikrant Massey wrote, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai.

Although the teaser reveals little, it suggests that Vikrant Massey and his companions face a host of problems after collecting all the cash and gold. Mouni Roy appears wielding a gun, and Sunil Grover is seen in a hilarious disguise. The teaser concludes with Vikrant singing Badshah O Badshah hysterically while driving in the rain.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is also set to star in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. In this film, he plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter, portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor, played by Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. Originally slated for a May release, the film will now hit theatres in August 2024.

Vikrant Massey's last film, 12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was a significant box office success and received acclaim from both critics and audiences.