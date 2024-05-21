L2: Empuraan New Poster: Mohanlal Is A Man On A Mission

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared this image. (courtesy: prithviofficial)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned a year older on Tuesday (May 21). His fans were eagerly waiting for the updates of his upcoming movie L2: Empuraan. On the special occasion, director Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the first-look poster of Mohanlal's character. Empuraan, the second installment in a planned trilogy following the 2019 hit Lucifer, will see Mohanlal returning as Khureshi-Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. The new poster hints at a significant expansion in scale and scope compared to its predecessor.

While Lucifer's first-look poster featured Mohanlal alone in a white ensemble with an intense look, Empuraan's poster portrays him in an all-black look. He seems to be dressed up like a mafia boss. Unlike Lucifer's suggestion of a darker side buried beneath a peaceful exterior, Empuraan's poster reveals Khureshi-Ab'raam's devilish nature fully unleashed.

The poster depicts Mohanlal walking towards the camera, flanked by armed bodyguards wielding machine guns. Dominated by black and grey hues, the poster suggests a movie filled with explosive action.

Captioning the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mohanlal wrote, "#KhureshiAbraam #L2E #Empuraan Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi."

Earlier in the day, director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of himself with Mohanlal. The photo is seemingly from the Empuraan sets. Sharing the picture, Prithviraj wished the actor a happy birthday. The movie's first look, shared in November last year, had already taken the internet by storm. Captioning the post on X (formerly Twitter), Prithviraj Sukumaran said, "Happy birthday Laletta! Mohanlal."

Written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Saniya Iyappan, and Sachin Khedekar, all reprising their roles from Lucifer. Jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is set to hit screens next year. Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.