Disha Patani To Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shroff: 'Happy Birthday My Beautiful Aunty'

Ayesha Shroff shared this image. (courtesy: AyeshaShroff)

It's a double celebration for Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. They are celebrating their 47 wedding anniversary as well as Ayesha's birthday today. On this occasion, Disha Patani, who was rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff at one point of time, wished Ayesha Shroff in the most adorable way. Sharing a sun-kissed photo of Ayesha Shroff on her Instagram story, Disha wrote, "Happy Birthday my beautiful aunty, love you." Disha shares a cordial relationship with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishana Shroff even though she reportedly broke up with Tiger.

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Krishna Shroff talked about her equation with Disha. She said, "Disha is a very hardworking girl, very like-minded. She comes from a non-filmy family and has made a great mark for herself, and I respect that about her. She runs her own house; she is very independent, very responsible, and mature for her age. In today's time, when women are very quick to bring each other down, she and I try and lift each other up."

Tiger Shroff and Disha were rumoured to be dating though they never accepted the relationship in public. On one episode of Koffee With Karan, Tiger called himself "single." During the promotions of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in an interview with Times Now, Tiger talked about his relationship status. When Tiger was quizzed "Are you single? Aapki Zindagi kis Disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading)," The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor responded hilariously and said, "Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes, and that's my work). Got you there, Sir, didn't I?"

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra.