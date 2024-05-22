Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna On Her Equation With Disha Patani: 'We Lift Each Other Up'

Disha, Krishna, Tiger pictured together. (courtesy: DishaPatani)

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who will be seen as a participant in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, recently opened up about her equation with Disha Patani, after she reportedly broke up with Krishna's brother Tiger Shroff, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Krishna and Disha are often spotted together hanging out. Talking about her equation with Disha Patani, Krishna said, "Disha is a very hardworking girl, very like-minded. She comes from a non-filmy family and has made a great mark for herself, and I respect that about her. She runs her own house; she is very independent, very responsible, and mature for her age. In today's time, when women are very quick to bring each other down, she and I try and lift each other up."

Krishna continued, "She is the person who would be there for me no matter what the situation. She has no judgmental bone in her body, so I have opened up about all aspects of my life to her. She is that friend who will be there for me and vice versa." During the same conversation, Krishna said that Tiger is more of a friend to her than a brother. When asked if Disha and Tiger are possessive about her, Krishna replied, "They understand where both of them stand with me, and our relationships are completely different."

Tiger Shroff and Disha were rumoured to be dating though they never accepted the relationship in public. On one episode of Koffee With Karan, Tiger called himself "single." During the promotions of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in an interview with Times Now, Tiger talked about his relationship status. When Tiger was quizzed "Are you single? Aapki Zindagi kis Disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading)," The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor responded hilariously and said, "Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes, and that's my work). Got you there, Sir, didn't I?"

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Singham Again. He is a new entrant in the cop universe alongside Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.