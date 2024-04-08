Asked If He Was 'Single,' Tiger Shroff Said This

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: KaartikKha6004)

Tiger Shroff, who currently gearing up for his action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, in a recent interview with Times Now talked about his relationship status. When Tiger was quizzed “Are you single? Aapki Zindagi kis Disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading)” The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor responded hilariously and said, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes, and that's my work). Got you there, Sir, didn't I?"

Earlier, during the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, when Akshay Kumar was asked what advice he would like to give Tiger, he said, "Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (I just want to tell Tiger that you should only focus in one direction)."

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating earlier. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was rumoured break up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Karan Johar "That's it, so you are single then?" Tiger replied "Yea, I think so."

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ganapath. He will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He will also star in Singham Again. The film is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe of films.