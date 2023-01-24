So Nice To See You, Mahima Chaudhry. Cancer Survivor Was At Subhash Ghai's Party

Mahima Chaudhry posed with Subhash Ghai in Mumbai.

Mahima Chaudhry, after battling cancer, attended Subhash Ghai's 78th birthday bash on Monday in Mumbai. The actress looked pretty in a beige co-ord set and added a matching cap to accentuate her look. She happily posed for the shutterbugs with Subhash Ghai, who looked dapper in a blue suit set, and his daughter Meghna. The actress rose to fame with Subhash Ghai's 1997 film Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, Mahima opened up about her diagnosis on Instagram by reposting a video originally shared by Anupam Kher.

Check out Mahima's pictures with Subhash Ghai from the director's birthday album:

Subhash Ghai hosted a grand birthday party in Mumbai on Monday night. The bash was attended by his industry friends Aishwarya Rai (featured in his movie Taal) with husband Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor (featured in his movie Taal and Ram Lakhan), Anupam Kher and others.

Coming back to Mahima Chaudhry's cancer diagnosis, last year, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he revealed that the actress had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and he wrote: "Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer. I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us."

Mahima then reshared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you dear Anupam Kher for your love and support."

In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that she had made a "full recovery". "I haven't shared my diagnosis with my parents. They will hear about it on the news now. I want to get back and be with them. I have made a full recovery and I just need all the love and support to get going again," Mahima told ETimes.

On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry has starred in films like Daag: The Fire, Deewane, Dhadkan, Lajja and others. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate. Next, she will star in two films - The Signature and Emergency.