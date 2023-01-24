Pics: At Subhash Ghai's Birthday Bash - Aishwarya-Abhishek, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan And Others

Aishwarya-Abhishek and Salman Khan pictured at the party.

Subhash Ghai celebrated his 78th birthday in Mumbai on Monday. The veteran filmmaker hosted a grand bash which was attended by his industry friends, including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Kartik Aaryan and others. Many of these stars have been directed by Mr Ghai in movies - Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor in Taal, Jackie Shroff in Hero, both Jackie and Anil in Ram Lakhan.

Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a white anarkali suit. Aishwarya and Abhishek looked adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs. For the occasion, Aishwarya opted for a blue kurta set, while Abhishek looked dapper in a grey suit set. Salman Khan kept it simple in a blue t-shirt, red pants and a brown jacket.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Subhash Ghai, in a blue kurta pyjama set, cut the cake in front of the media with his wife Mukta Ghai and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri. Salman Khan also joined the director in the cake-cutting ceremony.

Kartik Aaryan kept it simple in a blue t-shirt and jeans. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Shatrughan Sinha smiled for the cameras.

Mahima Chaudhary, who rose to fame with Subhash Ghai's 1997 film Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, also accompanied the birthday boy for the photos.

Rakesh Roshan looked dapper in a blue ensemble.

Brothers Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy also arrived at the birthday bash with their families.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has given many blockbuster hits to Bollywood in the 80s and 90s, such as Taal, Karz, Khalnayak, Pardes, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, Kalicharan, Saudagar and Hero. In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the film Iqbal, starring Shreyas Talpade and Shweta Basu Prasad.