Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Teaser Of Salman Khan's Film To Release With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

On Monday, Salman Khan treated his fans to an update on his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser of the film is set to hit release on big screens. On Instagram, the actor shared a new poster and wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th January...(Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to release on big screen on January 25." It seems January 25 will be a blockbuster day not just for Shah Rukh Khan fans but also for Salman Khan fans. The teaser will be played during the screening of SRK's film Pathaan (releasing on January 25), co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also, Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the movie Pathaan.

Soon after Salman Khan shared the post, Siddharth Nigam wrote, "Bhaijaan". Bigg Boss 16's ex-contestant Abdu Rozik wrote, "All the best Bhaijaan". Kili Paul, an Internet sensation also commented, "Can't wait."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post:

Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari (Shweta Tiwari's daughter). Produced by Salman Khan Films, the movie will release on the occasion of Eid, April 21, 2023.