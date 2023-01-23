Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Reveals A Besharam Rang Secret - 'It Was Actually Freezing'

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone in a still from Besharam Rang

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan sent the mercury racing upwards in their song Besharam Rang from Pathaan and that's partly due to the magic of movie-making. In a promotional video for Pathaan released by producers Yash Raj Films, Deepika reveals that the song was a challenge to film because the sun-drenched beach party vibe it depicts doesn't reflect what actual weather conditions were like on set. Besharam Rang, which has caused some controversy because of Deepika's outfits, was filmed in Spain and looks as exotic as it sounds with Deepika, clad in a variety of swimsuits, dancing at a beachside party. In reality, it was "freezing and very windy," the actress reveals.

Speaking in the video released by YRF, Deepika Padukone says, "The location we were shooting at was really difficult because even though the song looks really summery and bright and beautiful, it was actually freezing and very windy so we were working in very, very difficult conditions. And still to make it look like it was beautiful and sunny was the tough part."

In Pathaan, Deepika plays a an agent who teams up with Shah Rukh Khan – in the title role – against terrorist leader Jim, played by John Abraham. Yash Raj Films' caption describes her character as a "total femme fatale" who "transforms into a spy with a licence to kill."

Watch Deepika Padukone speak about Pathaan here:

She is a total femme fatale in #Pathaan as she transforms into a spy with a license to kill! Watch @deepikapadukone bare her heart about her role, what makes her and @iamsrk one of the biggest all-time blockbuster jodis of the Indian film industry & much more... pic.twitter.com/d4hEHccZbq — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 23, 2023

An orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song has, somewhat predictably, triggered complaints and criticism with the Censor Board advising a revision in the final cut. In Gujarat, a delegation of multiplex owners have asked the Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi over security concerns over Pathaan's release, news agency PTI reported.

Watch Besharam Rang here:

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, releases this week on January 25. It is Shah Rukh Khan's first release in a leading role since 2018 film Zero. This will be the fourth film to co-star SRK and Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.