At Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina's Birthday Bash, Girlfriend Saba Azad Joins The Family

Pinkie Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan treated her Insta followers to an adorable family picture from her daughter Sunaina's birthday party. And guess who also attended the party, Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad. In the images, Hrithik can be seen standing with Saba with his hand over her shoulder. We can also see Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Sunaina's daughter Suranika, Rajesh Roshan and his kids Eshaan and Pashmina. Birthday girl Sunaina can be seen sitting in front of a cake. They all are happily posing for the camera.

Along with an adorable photo, Pinkie Roshan wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina ... my sunshine,my life, my heartbeat your happiness means the world to all of your family we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all ... we want your life filled with colours," followed by colourful emoticons.

Take a look below:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are enjoying every moment to the fullest, from holding hands at the airport to spending time with their family.

On January 10, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 49th birthday, and Saba shared a long note wishing "Ro". An excerpt from her birthday note read, "It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind "exception to the rule".

Take a look at her post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.