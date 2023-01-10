Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Wished Him On Birthday Like This

A still from Sussanne Khan's video. (courtesy: suzkr)

As Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 49th birthday today, wishes are flowing in from every part of the world. Closer home, family and friends of the superstar are also showering him with love. A case in point is Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who shared a lovely note and montage video on the occasion and wished him happiness and health. Sharing a video in which Hrithik is seen with his family including sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan among others, Sussanne Khan said, “Happiest happy birthday, Rye…The best and the strongest part of your life awaits you!! God bless you limitless. Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023.”

Also seen in the video are Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad. Arslan Goni also replied to the post saying: “Happy happy birthday… wish you great year Hrithik Roshan.” Huma Qureshi and Twinkle Khanna too dropped heart emojis under the post.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad has picked a bunch of loved-up images to mark the day. In the series of images, the couple are making goofy faces. In the caption, she wrote, “It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”. You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned.”

Sussanne Khan replied to the post: “Super cute wishes. Happy day to you too.” Richa Chadha commented saying, “Aww bless you guys.”

Rakesh Roshan shared a special post for his son. In the image, the father-son duo are twinning in leather jackets. In the post, Rakesh Roshan said: “Duggu Happy Birthday my coolest Sun. Keep spreading your warmth & shine always. Blessings & Love,” with a heart emoji.





Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were married from 2000 to 2014. The couple have two sons together.