Hrithik Roshan Wished Sussanne Khan's Boyfriend Arslan Goni On His Birthday Like This

Hrithik Roshan posted this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan wished ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni on his birthday on Tuesday. The actor shared a picture of himself with birthday boy Arslan Goni, ex-wife Sussanne and her brother Zayed Khan. He wrote in his note: "Happy birthday Arslan Goni. Have a super exciting and duper fit year ahead." Thanking Hrithik Roshan in his Instagram story, Arslan Goni wrote: "Thank you yaara." Hrithik Roshan also commented on Sussanne Khan's post wishing Arslan Goni. "Happy birthday Arslan Goni," wrote the actor along with a hug, a fist bump emoji and a heart emoji. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for over a year now.

See Hrithik Roshan and Arslan Goni's Instagram exchange here;

Screenshot of Arslan Goni's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan wished Arslan with an Instagram reel. She captioned the post: "Happy happiest Birthday my love... you are the most incredible human I know... You make me want to be a better person...in everything I do.. You are my definition of love... from here till the end of time... and beyond... We gonna make this life... #ArSu #19thDec2022 #wegoteachother #limitless."

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends.

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.