Sussanne Khan And Boyfriend Arslan Goni Host Event. Zayed Khan Leads The Guest List

Arslan Goni with Sussanne, Zareen and Zayed Khan.

Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni co-hosted an event last night in Mumbai and they invited their family members and closest friends. Actor Arslan Goni's brother Aly Goni along with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin were pictured at the event. Sussanne Khan's family was represented by brother Zaheer and mom Zareen. TV star Kasrishma Tanna was also present at the event. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for over more than a year now and frequently spotted together at events.

See the photos from the event here.

Sussanne Khan pictured with Arslan Goni, brother Zayed Khan and mom Zareen.

Jasmin Bhasin, who was earlier spotted at the airport, rushed to the event.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni happily posed together.

TV star Karishma Tanna was all smiles at the event.

Zayed Khan pictured with mom Zareen.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were pictured together in Juhu on Monday night as well. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. ICYMI, see the photos here:

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends.

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.